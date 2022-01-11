Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Bionomics stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

