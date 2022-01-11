Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $14.18

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $14.63. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.