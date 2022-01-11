bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $399,478.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00080573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.77 or 0.07556166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,518.25 or 1.00030376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

