Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0573

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.06 million and $525.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

