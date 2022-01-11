BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.70 per share for the year.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

BJRI stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $793.73 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

