Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

