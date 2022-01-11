BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CII opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

