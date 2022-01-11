BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

