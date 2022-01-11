BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.82.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
