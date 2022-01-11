BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.92% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $4,883,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $360,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $259.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day moving average is $248.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

