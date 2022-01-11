BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,536,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

