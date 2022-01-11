BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $5,406,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $558.65 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

