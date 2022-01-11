BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,923 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $3,672,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $548.91 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

