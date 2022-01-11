BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MYD opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

