BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

MYI opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

