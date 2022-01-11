Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 516,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 345,041 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 236,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

