Blockzero Labs Tops 24 Hour Volume of $312,527.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $312,527.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005673 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

