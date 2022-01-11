Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,882 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for 7.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.53% of General American Investors worth $26,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General American Investors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 11.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,119. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

