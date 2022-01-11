Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,740,000 after acquiring an additional 251,962 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 664,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 25,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,894. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

