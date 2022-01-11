Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

