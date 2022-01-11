Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,848 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3,334.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock remained flat at $$30.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,960. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

