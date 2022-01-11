Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BMAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 1,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

