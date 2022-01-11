Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,755. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

