BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $77.10. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

BLSFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BlueScope Steel in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.