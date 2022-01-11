BMO Capital Markets Trims GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Target Price to C$4.30

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of GLGDF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

