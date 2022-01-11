BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.78

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 336942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

