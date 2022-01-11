Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $275.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.64. 396,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.60. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

