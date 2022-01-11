Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 204,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,343. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Boise Cascade by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.