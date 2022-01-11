Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

