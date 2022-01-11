Bonfida Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.59 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Bonfida has a market cap of $122.36 million and $26.59 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

