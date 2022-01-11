Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,325.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $134,327.54 and $78,325.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

