Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

