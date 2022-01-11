Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.29 million and $3.74 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00356133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

