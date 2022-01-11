Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AerCap by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

