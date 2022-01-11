Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.