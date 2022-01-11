Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

