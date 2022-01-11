Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $675.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.89 and its 200-day moving average is $624.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.