Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

