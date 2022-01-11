Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.67. 334,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $204.83 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

