Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 2.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.