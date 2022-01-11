Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Shares of J opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

