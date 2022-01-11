Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 94,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 112,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

