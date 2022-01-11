Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,431 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

