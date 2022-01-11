BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,887,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

