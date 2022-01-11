BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

