Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $390,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $4,984,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,765,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

AVGO stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.46. 6,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.