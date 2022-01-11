Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $342,167,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 69,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,780. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

