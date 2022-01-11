Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $735.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 355,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

