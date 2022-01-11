Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $128.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $492.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

