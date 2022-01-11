Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Sorrento Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

SRNE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 74,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

