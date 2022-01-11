Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $124.53 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $480.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

